Joe Montana’s Super Bowl Jersey from ‘The Drive’ Shatters Record for Most Expensive Jersey Ever Sold

Joe Montana’s jersey, which he wore for two Super Bowl victories, just fetched an astronomical amount at a sports collectibles auction.

A bidder paid $1.21 million for the scarlet home jersey via an auction through Goldin. And somewhere, Montana probably yelled “take that, Tom Brady.” The Joe Montana jersey, the one with his number 16 and three white stripes on each sleeve, easily became the most expensive ever sold. Brady’s jersey owned the previous record of $480,000.

Now, here’s why Joe Montana wore the same jersey in two different Super Bowls.

He first put it on for Super Bowl XIX played on Jan. 20, 1985 at Stanford Stadium. It was like a home game for Montana, who quarterbacked the 49ers that day against the Dolphins. The game was full of hype, with Montana facing Miami’s Dan Marino. President Ronald Reagan even helped with the pre-game coin toss via satellite from the White House.

Joe Montana Made the Jersey Look Good Against Miami

San Francisco won, 38-16, with the 49ers defense thwarting the Dolphins running game. Meanwhile, Montana was his efficient self, completing 24 of his 35 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns. He even rushed for 59 yards.

Joe Montana wore the Super Bowl jersey again four years later in a game against the Bengals at old Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami. And his wife, Jennifer, prompted his jersey choice. The morning of the game, Jennifer pulled the jersey out of a scrapbook and packed it in her husband’s bag. She left him a note: “Maybe you want to wear it again.” And he did.

Joe Montana (and his jersey) looked terrific against the Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

The jersey brought Montana just enough offensive luck in this defensive gem of a game. With under four minutes to play and down 16–13, San Francisco put together a historical drive. In fact, it’s so iconic that sports historians call it “The Drive.”

It all started from the San Fran 8. And Montana utilized the 49ers main offensive weapons to perfection. Jerry Rice caught his 11th pass to put him over 200 receiving yards for the game, on The Drive. Roger Craig also made some significant plays.

On the winning play, the Bengals focused on Rice, who went into motion before the snap. John Taylor, running a post, was in single coverage. It was an easy score with 34 seconds to go.

For your Thursday football fun, rewatch highlights from The Drive. Then you’ll understand why a collector paid so much money for the Joe Montana jersey.

The Montana Memorabilia Collection Fetched a Total of $3.7 Million

And the Joe Montana jersey love continued in the auction. Another Super Bowl jersey fetched $720,000. Montana’s total, 94-item collection sold for a combined $3.7 million. Collectors could bid on the likes of Montana’s high school jersey to a helmet he wore at Notre Dame when the Irish won the Cotton Bowl.