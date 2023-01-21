Joe Namath Sends Strong Message to Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Joe Namath really, really wants to see the New York Jets make a change at quarterback ahead of the 2023 season. He’s got one particular name in mind: Aaron Rodgers (perhaps you’ve heard of him). And “Broadway Joe” is willing to make a deal with the four-time league MVP.

Speaking with the Tiki and Tierney Show this week, Namath said he’d be willing to see his No. 12 jersey, which was retired in 1985 by the organization, back on the field if it meant Rodgers signed. That’s quite the deal.

“I know [Jets owner] Mr. [Woody] Johnson’s trying to get a quarterback, and if there’s a way he can get Rodgers. … I’m a big Rodgers fan, and I noticed that he wears No. 12, of course,” Namath said, per Sports Illustrated. “So I’m thinking, ‘Man, if we get him on our side, is he still going to be wearing No. 12?’ because that number was retired many years ago.

“… If he’s there, yeah, I want him to wear his number. We establish ourselves, and we got a real respect for our numbers, and Aaron Rodgers, God almighty yeah, it would be great to have him in New York.”

So, there you go, Aaron. If you decide to play for the Jets, you’ll at least get to wear No. 12. So there’s something.

What Will Aaron Rodgers Do Next?

As appealing as Joe Namath’s offer might be, there’s a lot Aaron Rodgers has to mull through this offseason. He’s not sure whether he’ll return to Green Bay, play for another franchise or call it a career.

A few other quarterbacks — Tom Brady and Steve Young — know a little bit about what Rodgers is going through right now. The two weighed in on what the Green Bay QB might be thinking.

“What he’s contemplating is, in my mind, a death,” Young said on the Let’s Go! podcast. “And who chooses death?

“Because when you’re the best at something in the world and then you leave the game. And the next day you’re not that anymore. And you find out, you know what, I’m not actually even good at anything else.”

Brady agreed with Young’s comments.

“Steve brings out the perfect point,” Brady said. “Those are absolutely legitimate feelings and emotions. And I think the most important thing is the day after the season — and I made this mistake — is not to decide the future.”

All eyes are going to be on Rodgers during the offseason. And it sounds like the Jets may have to un-retire a jersey number if they’re serious about luring the MVP to New York.