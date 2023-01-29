WATCH: Joey Bosa Gets Into Heated Exchange With Eagles Fans, Has To Be Separated

Philadelphia is always a wild scene when the Eagles are in the NFC Championship Game. It was back in 2018 when Minnesota Vikings fans were terrorized, and it’s happening once again now that the San Francisco 49ers are in town.

However, Joey Bosa — Los Angeles Chargers star and 49ers star Nick Bosa’s brother — wasn’t taking any trash-talk from Philadelphia’s finest. Check out the video below, where Joey Bosa gets into a heated exchange with an Eagles fan at Lincoln Financial Field.

Eagles fan chirping Joey Bosa 😂 pic.twitter.com/Kf9v3YPzCw — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) January 29, 2023

You can tell by the video Joey Bosa was ready, willing and able to engage in any trash-talking. They may not be referees, but the former Ohio State star brought the same vigor he ended the season with.

“They’re good because I can afford them,” Bosa yelled at the Eagles fan, following a jab about fines he has to pay for prior comments regarding NFL officiating. “I’m f—ing rich. You f—ing broke b—-.”

If that’s how Joey Bosa chirps an enemy fan, we need him mic’d up as soon as possible next season.

Time will tell if the 49ers make Joey Bosa proud, or if Philadelphia gets the last laugh — and some more reason to chirp — when the clock strikes zero.

49ers Fans Savagely Troll the City of Philadelphia Ahead of Game vs. Eagles

Continuing, San Francisco 49ers fans had a nice troll of the Eagles and Rocky statue ahead of the NFC Championship Game.

The famed landmark had a 49ers shirt draped around Rocky’s neck and NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark revealed another bit. The 49ers created a fake movie poster with “Brocky” as the title and a picture of quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy was the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State but is undefeated since subbing in for injured quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

The troll is noteworthy since it was the latest pulled by visiting fans. The Minnesota Vikings fans gathered around the statue prior to the 2017-18 NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles went on to win 38-7 and won Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots.

Could the same thing happen this time with the 49ers fan’s troll of the Eagles and Rocky statue? It remains to be seen.