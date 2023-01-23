WATCH: Joey Bosa Surprises Brother Nick Bosa Before 49ers-Cowboys Game

San Fransisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa received a pleasant surprise before his NFC Divisional Playoff game versus the Dallas Cowboys. Prior to the game as he was taking the field Bosa was unexpectedly greeted in the tunnel by his older brother Joey, a defensive lineman for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Joey greeted Nick with a big bear hug and embrace alongside his family moments before his brother took the field, in a moment documented by David Lombardi via Twitter.

Nick Bosa didn’t know Joey Bosa would be here. Huge bro hug pic.twitter.com/9w36wUDV5z — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 22, 2023

Joey’s pregame surprise of his brother must have worked, as the 49ers went on to defeat the Cowboys 19-12. Bosa ended the night with two tackles, one for a loss, and a quarterback hurry in an impressive performance for the 49ers’ defense.

San Fransisco not only held Dallas to just 12 points, but 282 yards of total offense including just 76 yards on the ground. They also forced two turnovers, securing a pair of interceptions on their way to their 12th straight victory.

More on Joey Bosa

Unfortunately, Joey wasn’t as fortunate as his brother in his playoff experience this postseason, as his Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-30 in the form of a 27-point come-from-behind victory led by Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Both during and following his playoff loss he showed frustration with the officiating of the game, drawing two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during the game and publicly criticizing the referees after the game, which earned him a $55,546 from the league.

Footage of Bosa slamming his helmet on the ground in frustration went viral, as he did it once before leaving the field of play and again after Chargers head coach Brandon Staley helped pick up his helmet and hand it back to him.

Bosa seemed to be in a better mood at Nick’s playoff game versus his own. And hopefully, he can make another appearance to support his brother as San Fransisco takes on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship next Sunday.