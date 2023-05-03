Joey Porter Jr. attended the 2023 NFL Draft this past Thursday in Kansas City expecting to hear his name called by commissioner Roger Goodell.

Porter Jr.’s name never got called.

31 names came off the board during the first-round, none being Porter Jr., who was one of four players left stranded in the Green Room. Though the former Penn State defensive back was emotional after being passed over, his dad, Joey Porter Sr., was there to console him. The former NFL linebacker and Pittsburgh Steelers legend gave an encouraging message to his son in a moment captured by NFL Films.

"Take it personal."@joeyporterjr got a much-needed pep talk from dad after getting passed on in round one 😤 @Steelers



📺: Season Finale of #HeyRookie airs tonight 9pm ET on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/kTvoxq8dvU — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) May 2, 2023

“There’s nothing like motivation, right,” Porter Sr. said to his son. “They want to see a pissed off football player. Now they got one… So now, follow me when I say when I be giving you little nuggets about what we gotta do and how we gotta work. Just follow me. Because this will be part of the whole motivation now. Because, you know where you were supposed to have went and all that. We ain’t got control over that. That’s why I was trying to prepare you for anything because I already know anything can happen.

“I know how these drafts go. But what I’m telling you is now you’ve been motivated to another level because we’ve got something to prove. And take it personal. As you should.”

Joey Porter Jr. entering NFL with massive chip on his shoulder

Fortunately for Porter Jr., he didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called the following day. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected him with the 32nd overall pick (second-round) — 24 years after the franchise drafted Porter Sr.

“This is something that was always in the back of my mind, in my family’s mind, what if I end up in Pittsburgh. Now that I am here, we are just trying to figure out where I am going to live. It’s a good problem to have,” Porter Jr. said in his first press conference as a Steeler. “It was great. Last night I was mad. I had an edge on me. This is a perfect way to end my day right here. I just forgot about last night. I am ready… Have a chip on my shoulder, and I am trying to prove myself.

“It added more fuel to the fire. It gives me greater inspiration to put on for Steelers Nation and my Pops.”

In 34 games across four seasons with the Nittany Lions, Porter Jr. recorded 113 tackles with one interception and 20 passes defended. He posted a 4.47 40-yard dash and measured in with 34-inch arms — the 99th percentile — at the NFL Scouting Combine in March.