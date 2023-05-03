Joey Porter Jr. selects jersey number to honor father’s former Steelers teammate

Joey Porter Jr. grew up around the Pittsburgh Steelers so it’s not surprising that he would choose a jersey number with a connection to his time around the team.

His father, Joey Porter Sr., wore No. 55. But as a defensive back, Porter is not eligible to wear that number. So whether that would have even been a preference for the young cornerback does not matter.

Porter has decided to wear No. 24 in honor of Ike Taylor. Taylor and Porter Sr. played together from 2003 to 2006.

Taylor was on the Minus Three Podcast this week and addressed what it meant to know Porter was going to wear his No. 24 jersey.

“Joey Porter Sr., was like, ‘He’s going to wear that 2-4 in honor of Uncle Ike,’. I was like, ‘Oh, hell yeah,’” Taylor said. “When I saw that this morning in the group text, I was like, that’s pretty damn cool.”

Taylor played 12 seasons with the Steelers after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft. He also helped Pittsburgh win two Super Bowls.

Joey Porter Jr. arrives with Steelers with chip on his shoulder

Joey Porter Jr. was selected with the first pick of the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he was chosen by a team that is near and dear to his heart, Porter was not happy to have dropped past the first round, where he was projected by many people to go.

“This is something that was always in the back of my mind, in my family’s mind, what if I end up in Pittsburgh. Now that I am here, we are just trying to figure out where I am going to live. It’s a good problem to have,” Porter Jr. said in his introductory press conference. “It was great. Last night I was mad. I had an edge on me. This is a perfect way to end my day right here. I just forgot about last night. I am ready… Have a chip on my shoulder, and I am trying to prove myself.”

He was the fifth cornerback selected in the draft behind Devon Witherspoon, Emmanuel Forbes, Christian Gonzalez and Deonte Banks.