Joey Porter Jr. Talks Pittsburgh Steelers, Legacy of His Father From NFL Combine As He Awaits His Chance

For Joey Porter Jr., picking his preferable NFL destination isn’t hard. The former Penn State cornerback, who is one of the best prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, said at the NFL Scouting Combine Friday he’d love to stay home and become a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ secondary.

Joey Porter Jr. on the idea of being drafted by the Steelers: “It would mean a lot for me and my family.” pic.twitter.com/6I71HJNEvA — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) March 2, 2023

“I think it would probably mean a lot for me and my family, being in the Pittsburgh area for a little bit now,” Porter Jr. said, via Pro Football Talk. “Staying at home would mean a lot.”

Porter Jr., 22, has many ties to the Steelers. Pittsburgh selected Porter’s dad, Joey Porter Sr., in the third-round of the 1999 NFL Draft. The linebacker spent eight seasons in Pittsburgh, earning three Pro Bowl and one All-Pro selection. Porter Jr. has a relationship with head coach Mike Tomlin, playing with Tomlin’s son, Dino, at North Catholic High School.

Porter Jr. is expected to be the first Penn State cornerback ever selected in the first-round. In 34 games across four seasons with the Nittany Lions, he recorded 113 tackles with one interception and 20 passes defended. He only improved his draft stock with his testing at the Scouting Combine, posting a 4.47 40-yard dash and measuring in with 34-inch arms — the 99th percentile.

“I would say I’m a physical press corner that’s going to get in your face, do my job and do it well,” Porter Jr. said. “I feel like I’m the best corner here. I’m just here to really show my talents and prove why. People don’t think I’m that fast. I’m here to show people I can really fly.”

Joey Porter Jr. Open to Other Teams

It remains a possibility Porter Jr. could end up elsewhere, perhaps even with the Steelers’ main rival — the Baltimore Ravens. Porter Jr. said he has no ill will towards Baltimore and welcomes playing for the organization.

“I really never had ill will to Baltimore,” Porter Jr. said. “That’s more my dad and his whole rivalry with them. I just love the game of football. If I end up there, that would be a blessing.”