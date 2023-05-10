Joey Porter Sr. shares emotional reaction to hearing Pittsburgh Steelers draft his son

Joey Porter Sr. wanted his son, Joey Porter Jr., to be play like him for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He knew it was far from a guarantee but was hoping it would work out in the end.

It took a little longer than he probably would have liked as Porter dropped to the second day of the NFL Draft. But the Steelers selected Joey Porter Jr. with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for an unforgettable family moment.

“It was amazing. I mean, absolutely amazing,” Porter Sr. told Steelers.com. “The excitement was crazy because we’ve been back in Pittsburgh for a while. It’s where he played his high school ball, he played his college ball in Pennsylvania. Now to actually be drafted by the team who brought us to Pittsburgh, to Pennsylvania, in the first place. It’s the first locker room he ever walked into and now he’s walking in there because he works for the team. I mean, this is absolutely amazing. I am at a loss of words, actually.”

Joey Porter Sr. played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1999-2006 after being drafted by the team in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft out of Colorado State. He won Super Bowl XL with the franchise and was later named to the Pittsburgh Steelers All-Time Team during the team’s 75th anniversary in 2007.

“This is one of those surreal moments where you automatically remember where it all started and how we got to this point. It was a journey,” Porter Sr. said. “From where he started until now, and then me getting drafted there, and 24 years later, here he comes going to the same organization. That’s rare where father and son are drafted to the same team. My legacy is in Pittsburgh.”

For Joey Porter Jr., the opportunity to play for the Steelers is not one he is going to take lightly. Neither is the slight he feels after dropping out of the first round of the draft.

He is going to be wearing No. 24 on Pittsburgh in honor of his father’s former teammate, cornerback Ike Taylor.

“This is something that was always in the back of my mind, in my family’s mind, what if I end up in Pittsburgh. Now that I am here, we are just trying to figure out where I am going to live. It’s a good problem to have,” Porter Jr. said in his introductory press conference. “It was great. Last night I was mad. I had an edge on me. This is a perfect way to end my day right here. I just forgot about last night. I am ready… Have a chip on my shoulder, and I am trying to prove myself.”