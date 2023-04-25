John Lynch pressed on 49ers interest in Lamar Jackson

About the only question marks with the 49ers are in regards to their quarterbacks. So might San Francisco at least look at Lamar Jackson?

As NFL fans know, Lamar Jackson is the hottest (quasi) NFL free agent in the league. But there aren’t a ton of contenders lining up for Jackson, with the draft two days away. He’s a Baltimore Raven with a non-exclusive franchise tag. Any team can make an offer, so long as they meet minimum contract demands and send two first-round draft picks to the Ravens.

Meanwhile, the 49ers feature Brock Purdy, whose surgically-repaired elbow may not be ready for the regular season. The inexperienced Trey Lance is another option. And the 49ers signed former first-rounder Sam Darnold this offseason. However, he wasn’t picked up to be the starter.

So given that Lamar Jackson still is out there, reporters ended a press conference with John Lynch by asking the 49ers GM about signing the Raven.

He didn’t say no or much of anything else for that matter.

“You look into everything, and we seem to be linked to everything,” Lynch told reporters. “I can tell you, I think it’s how convicted we are on Brock, on this current group of guys.

“You’re not doing your job if you don’t look into things,” he said. “A lot of those things I think you’re limited by the way our roster is set up and the other thing is, what’s your motivation? And there’s more than just Lamar, there’s tremendous players, MVP-type players. We really like our guys and we like where we’re at. We like our complete roster and how they fit for multiple reasons and we’re excited about that group. So, I’ll just leave it at that.”

Nope, don’t expect 49ers to trade Lance to build capital for Lamar Jackson

There was some chatter that the 49ers were taking trade calls on Lance. The team used a lot of draft capital to trade for the chance to select him in April 2021. The former North Dakota State standout started two games for San Fran in 2022 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. So maybe if we’re thinking dream draft scenarios, the 49ers could trade Lance to collect some draft picks to send for Lamar Jackson.

Or maybe not.

“Yeah, I think there’s a lot of smoke really,” Lynch said on Monday during his media availability. “It hasn’t been extremely active. And it’s not like we’ve put it out there that, ‘Hey, we’re taking offers for Trey, call 1-800 to,’ that’s not been the process.

“People’s job in this is to ask questions. Has that happened on a couple occasions? Sure. It hasn’t been that substantive and like I said, we’re focused as is Trey on his ability to compete and play an integral role on this team. Last year we needed five (quarterbacks) and so we value every single one of those guys. And we’re excited about our group. We really are.”

And Lamar Jackson has yet to find out where he’ll play next season.