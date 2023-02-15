John Madden Limited Biopic Series Set to be Produced by Tom Brady Production Company

There are very few figures in NFL history as legendary as John Madden. Now, he’s going to be getting his own biopic in the form of a limited series.

Reportedly, the biopic is going to be directed by Gavin O’Connor and it will be produced by Tom Brady’s production company, 199 Productions. However, there are also several other producers involved.

The biopic is set to be titled All Madden and the family of John Madden is going to be involved in its production.

In the past, 199 Productions has produced content that revolves around Tom Brady himself, like 30 for 30: The Tuck Rule, Man in the Arena, and 80 for Brady. Now, the company is taking on the task of honoring a legend. Luckily, John Madden’s family has given Brady their blessing.

“If Dad was still around, and he was looking for a few guys to huddle up and tell his story, he’d be thrilled to have Tom Brady leading the huddle,” said Mike Madden.

There are very few figures who deserve this kind of recognition more than John Madden. He was an excellent head coach for the Oakland Raiders between 1969 and 1978. He had a career record of 103-32-7. From there, he moved to the broadcast booth, becoming a beloved figure in the sport and eventually lending his name to the Madden video game series.

John Madden died in December 2021 at the age of 85.

Jane Fonda Was Starstruck by Tom Brady

There are very few people as famous as Jane Fonda. However, even she can become starstruck. That’s exactly what happened during filming 80 for Brady when she met the NFL star.

“My knees actually got weak when he walked into my trailer,” Fonda recalled, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m in awe of that kind of skill. When somebody is the best in the world at what they do, you have to honor that and respect it. I was just awestruck.”