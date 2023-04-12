John Metchie III is set to embark on his first season in the NFL — one year after the Houston Texans selected him in the second-round of last April’s draft.

Metchie missed his rookie campaign after being diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL) this past July. The 22-year-old wideout is making steady progress and per first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, will be involved in the team’s offseason program.

“Yeah, John is doing fine,” Ryans said Tuesday, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ll see John get involved with our offseason program. And with John, as with every other player, we’re going to take it one day at a time and see where he can grow and where he can be when the time comes. At the right time, when the season comes, we’ll see where he is.”

John Metchie III was a Star at Alabama

Metchie was a standout at Alabama — most notably during his junior season in 2021. He hauled in 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns, making up one-half of one of the best receiving tandems in college football alongside Jameson Williams.

Metchie, however, tore his ACL during Alabama’s 41-24 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game. Prior to the injury, scouts rated Metchie as a potential first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Texans sent three picks to the Cleveland Browns to trade up and select him 44th overall in the second-round.

“I saw Metchie a lot playing at Alabama. A truly talented kid,” Ryans said earlier this offseason at the NFL scouting combine. “I’m just proud of the things that he’s been through. Such a resilient young man who I’m happy and excited to work with. Just so proud of the process and the things he’s been through, he shows all the mental toughness and grit and all those things, I’m proud of how Metchie has continued to battle.”

Texans Excited to Get a Look at John Metchie III

Metchie will be part of the Texans’ replenished receiving corps following the departure of Brandin Cooks. In addition to a returning Metchie, Houston signed veterans Robert Woods and Noah Brown this offseason.

Ryans described Metchie as an “outstanding young man off the field.”

“When you talk about a guy like John Metchie, just hearing his story and meeting him in person, it marries up,” Ryans said. “Outstanding young man off the field. Great energy. Always around. Every time I seen him in the building, huge smiling on his face.

“No matter what adversity he’s faced, he’s attacking it with a smile, with the right attitude. It just solidifies the type of person that he is and the type of people and the type of players that we want to add to our team, it’s guys with that type of attitude.”