John Metchie returns to field after missing rookie year while battling cancer

John Metchie enjoyed the basics of football this week. And that was the best sort of feeling. The Houston Texans receiver was out on the practice field, working out with his teammates for the first time since being cleared for contact from cancer.

On Tuesday, the Texans started the second phase of their off-season program. The first phase was two weeks ago, when the Texans held meetings, did some rehab and participated in strength and conditioning programs. Then on Tuesday, the Texans could do everything else.

Awesome: WR John Metchie returned to the field for #Texans offseason workouts after missing his rookie season with leukemia ❤



Coach DeMeco Ryans said he's healthy and ready to go for the 2023 season 👏 pic.twitter.com/bVJTl7ReAJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 26, 2023

When the first phase of off-season began earlier this month, new Texans coach DeMeco Ryans talked about John Metchie. The Texans knew when they traded up to select him with the 44th pick of last year’s NFL Draft that they would have to wait to see him play. He suffered an ACL injury in the SEC Championship game in December, 2021. Then right before the start of last year’s training camp, doctors diagnosed Metchie with acute promyelocytic leukemia. It’s considered the most treatable form of adult leukemia.

Earlier this month, new coach DeMeco Ryans talked of how the team still is bringing along Metchie quite slowly. “With John, as with every other player, we’re going to take it one day at a time,” Ryans said. “And see where he can grow and where he can be when the time comes. At the right time, when the season comes, we’ll see where he is.”

The Texans, before his leukemia disagnosis, knew they’d found a deal with him. Metchie probably would have been a first-rounder if not for the torn ACL.

“When you talk about a guy like John Metchie, just hearing his story and meeting him in person, it marries up,” Ryans said. “Outstanding young man off the field. Great energy. Always around. Every time I seen him in the building, huge smile on his face.

“No matter what adversity he’s faced, he’s attacking it with a smile, with the right attitude. It just solidifies the type of person that he is and the type of people and the type of players that we want to add to our team, it’s guys with that type of attitude.”

The receiver could be an attractive member of the offense if the Texans do, in fact, select a quarterback in Thursday’s draft with either pick No. 2 or No. 12. With Carolina, at No 1, likely selecting Alabama’s Bryce Young, eyes turn to the Texans at No. 2. Will they select a defender or a quarterback. Reports indicated it’ll be a defender, like Will Anderson or Tyree Wilson.

Maybe Houston takes a QB at No. 12. And John Metchie will be there, waiting for him.