Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor said Anthony Richardson reminded him of Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton.

And he meant all in one type of quarterback. All three at their peak were electric. Newton’s days might be done, but Hurts and Jackson are near the top of the league.

That’s what Taylor saw in the No. 4 overall pick out of Florida.

“You look at the guys that are in the league now, Hh reminds me of Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson,” Taylor said via the Horseshoe Huddle. “Looking at the size component, you’d throw Cam Newton in there as well. He’s a physical threat. With today’s NFL coaching, Richardson will take the mental component of his game to the next level. Coach Shane Steichen is a tremendous guy for our job. Like I mentioned earlier, as long as he [Richardson] comes in willing to absorb the information, it’s going to get real scary out there on the field for opposing defenses.”

Taylor also opened up on the Colts’ drafting Richardson and what he thought of the move.

“I was very excited,” Taylor said of drafting Richardson. “If you look at his skill set, the sky’s the limit for him. Now it’s all about coming in and absorbing the coaching aspect of it. He has to absorb the little nuggets of knowledge that our veterans are going to offer him. I know that’s what helped me when I was a rookie in this league. That’s how I came into my own. If he does that, the sky’s the limit for Anthony Richardson.”

Jonathan Taylor excited about Anthony Richardson

The 2022 season served as Richardson’s one and only season as a full-time starter, where he threw for 2,549 yards on a 53.8% completion percentage for 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also got it done with his legs for the Gators, ending the season with 654 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, the second most on the team.

Richardson’s physical traits are his biggest draw, as Taylor alluded to. He measured in at 6-foot-4, 244 pounds at the NFL Combine.

At the combine, Richardson ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, jumped a 40.5’’ vertical jump, a 10’ 9’’ broad jump, and showed off his impressive arm strength in the quarterback drill work. Perhaps the comparisons to Jackson, Hurts and Newton are warranted.

Richardson’s athleticism at the quarterback position makes him a generational talent, especially with Taylor in the backfield. But he’s still a raw player that will need his game refined and polished before being an NFL starter.