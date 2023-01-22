Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean Honor Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy Ahead of Divisional Round NFL Playoff Game

As they warmed up for an NFL Divisional round playoff game on Saturday, former Georgia players Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean kept the memory of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy with them.

Davis and Dean, who now play for the Philadelphia Eagles, both wore hoodies honoring Willock and LeCroy, who were killed in a car accident last week. The two are former teammates of Willock, an offensive lineman who won a national championship with them in the 2021 season.

Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean are wearing hoodies to honor their friend and former Georgia teammate Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, who were killed in a car accident last weekend pic.twitter.com/HayhayoiTc — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 22, 2023

Willock and LeCroy, a recruiting staffer at UGA, were killed on Jan. 15 in a car crash that occurred just 12 hours after the parade that celebrated the Bulldogs’ second straight national title. Reports indicated that LeCroy was the driver of the vehicle, a 2021 Ford Expedition.

Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean were both selected by the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft, with Davis going in the first round and Dean in the third. They helped Philadelphia to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and are playing against an NFC East rival in the New York Giants on Saturday.