Packers QB Jordan Love Reportedly ‘Wants to Play,’ Could Request Trade

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love wants to play but he could request a trade to do it, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Aaron Rodgers is in an interesting situation and while he could be traded instead of Love, the latter’s future depends on the Packers’ plans. If Rodgers is back, Love could want out, according to Fowler.

Love finally received some extended playing time in relief of Rodgers this year and looked improved. However, Rodgers finished out the year since the Packers had a chance to make the playoffs.

“So that leaves Jordan Love in a precarious situation,” Fowler said of Love if Rodgers is back with the Packers in 2023. “The former first round pick is going on Year 4. It would not shock me if he requested a trade at that point because from what I’m told, he wants to play and feels like he’s ready. He’s been groomed for it, so something has to give.”

In four games this season, Love was 14-of-21 passing for 195 yards, one touchdown and a 66.7% completion percentage.

Love looked more confident and comfortable operating the Packers offense, but after three years, really wants the extended playing time. It could happen right in Green Bay next season if Rodgers retires or plays elsewhere.

However, Love’s future and potential trade request hinges on Rodgers’ decision.

Packers could trade Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love

Coming off back-to-back MVP seasons, Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 64.6% passing in 2022. It’s just the third time in his career he finished with double-digit interceptions. Rodgers’ 39.4 QBR was the lowest mark of his career.

Despite the down season, Rodgers feels he still has MVP-caliber play left in him.

“Do I still think I can play? Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah. The highest,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I think I can win MVP again in the right situation. Right situation, is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I’m not sure. But I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity. But like I said during the season, it’s got to be both sides actually wanting to work together moving forward.”

If this is the end, the Packers could finally turn to Love full time. But the former Utah State quarterback could want to play somewhere else if Green Bay sticks with the future Hall of Famer.