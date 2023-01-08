Josh Allen Got Emotional Over Bills Opening Kickoff Touchdown Return

During the Bills game on NFL Sunday, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. It made Josh Allen a bit emotional. Watching his team put together such an amazing play just days after watching Damar Hamlin collapse on the field.

The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback watched from the sideline as Hines did his work. It was a huge return that cut through the Patriots’ return defense. Josh Allen has been around football for most of his life, but this was different.

“I can’t remember a play that touched me like that, I think in my life,” Allen said in the postgame press conference. “So it’s probably number one. It was just spiritual. I was going around and I, I was going around to my team saying ‘God’s real.’ You can’t draw that one up, write that one up better. I was just told by Kevin Kearns [director of communications] that it’s been three years and three months since the last kickoff return, so, pretty cool.”

Josh Allen choked up at the end while reflecting on how long it had been. Three years. Three months. And it came together for number three, Damar Hamlin.

Josh Allen getting emotional when talking about Nyheim Hines' opening kickoff return for a TD. 🥺#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/e4njT6vcoa — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) January 8, 2023

Josh Allen and the Bills delivered a solid performance against the Patriots. Having heard from Hamlin over FaceTime and seeing him post on social media – it must have made their jobs a lot easier today.

A third-quarter performance put the Bills above their opponents for good on Sunday.

Josh Allen Helps Deliver Win For Damar Hamlin

While they wore the patches, as the NFL world looked on and honored their teammate, the Buffalo Bills still had a game to play. There was a task at hand. Josh Allen was a massive part of delivering a win for their injured teammate.

On the day, Alen was 19/31 for 254 yards. It wasn’t his most amazing performance. However, he had a couple of plays here and there that reminded us that he is one of the top passers in the league. Three touchdowns and an interception on the day were enough to get the job done.

While the playoffs hold a mystery for Buffalo, they finished the regular season with a W.

There seem to be defensive issues for the Bills. But when you’ve got Josh Allen dropping bombs to Stefon Diggs and John Brown – you might not need much of a defense to win games.