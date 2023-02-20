Josh Allen Left Speechless After Meeting Tiger Woods Sunday

Even professional athletes can get starstruck every now and then. That was the case over the weekend for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who got to meet PGA Tour superstar Tiger Woods on Sunday.

Allen greeted Woods as he came off the course at Riviera from the Genesis Open on Sunday — the final round of the tournament. The two exchanged some words and a handshake, and it was clearly a moment the NFL star will remember for a while.

“A little starstruck, obviously,” Allen said. “He’s one of the only athletes — he and Kobe are the only guys where I actually felt my heart beat faster. … That was pretty cool. I’ll never forget it. Yeah, kinda speechless.”

"I'll never forget it"@JoshAllenQB was 'speechless' after meeting @TigerWoods at the Genesis Invitational 🐐 pic.twitter.com/9tHtIdhLcr — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 19, 2023

We love that reaction from Allen. Typically, we don’t see other professional athletes feel that type of excitement in those situations. The Buffalo QB clearly thought that was one of the cooler experiences of his life, though.

Woods ended the tournament shooting a 2-over-par 73 in the final round at the Genesis Open. For the event, he carded a -1, finishing tied-45.

Tiger Woods Meets Young Fan at Genesis Open

You didn’t have to be an NFL quarterback like Josh Allen to meet Tiger Woods over the weekend. One young fan attending the Genesis Open got the thrill of a lifetime thanks to an interaction with the 15-time major winner.

During Saturday’s round, one young fan held a sign that read: “My Bucket List: Get Heart Transplant, Meet Tiger Woods, Play Augusta.” She got to check off meeting Woods, when he gave her a high-five.

Add that check ✅❤️ pic.twitter.com/mN9XrDu6XX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 18, 2023

Woods also gifted the young fan an autographed golf glove. It was one of the sweeter moments from the Genesis Open over the weekend.

The fan from Saturday’s round just has one last checkmark to add to her bucket list: play Augusta National. We sure hope she’s able to do that one day.