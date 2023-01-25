Josh Allen Snaps on People Spreading Rumors of Damar Hamlin, Body Double

For all the good that comes with the internet, it also allows for some crazy rumors to easily spread. There’s currently one going around that Damar Hamlin has been replaced by some kind of clone or body double. Those are rumors that quarterback Josh Allen hates.

Josh Allen snapped at people spreading that rumor on Kyle Brandt’s Basement when he was asked about the theory.

“Yeah, that’s stupid,” Josh Allen said. “You said there’s mainstream media outlets pushing this?”

Part of the tin-foil hat theory is that because Damar Hamlin wore a hat and sunglasses, he couldn’t possibly be himself. So, it had to be some kind of stand-in at the game, for whatever reason.

“One, that’s Damar’s swag. He likes wearing that. Two, he was in the locker room with us pregame. So, yes, that was Damar,” Allen continued, bewildered.

“There’s absolutely zero chance. That’s the Damar Hamlin, that’s our guy, that’s our brother. He was with us pregame, postgame. He was up in the suite with his family, his little brother, 100%, so people need to stop.”

For his part, Damar Hamlin has responded to the rumors too. He did so by posing next to a mural of him and posting the photo to Twitter. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Clone,” with a ninja emoji.

Eli Apple Denies Throwing Shade at Damar Hamlin

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple sent out a number of tweets following the win over Buffalo to troll Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen. One of those tweets also appeared to troll Damar Hamlin, though Apple denies that.

The tweet in question saw Apple tell Diggs, “Cancun on 3” with a heart-hands emoji. That, seemingly, references Hamlin’s number and hand sign.

Apple later tweeted, explaining that he wasn’t meaning to throw shade at Hamlin, “All love thoughts prayers and concerns to Damar Hamlin as he continues to recover from that tragic incident. Never would I make light of that scary unfortunate scene. This game is truly a dangerous risk to our bodies mind and spirit. Nothing but love to all my football brothers.”