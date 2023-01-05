Josh Allen Thanks Buffalo Training Staff for Saving Damar Hamlin in Emotional Press Conference

Josh Allen couldn’t help but get emotional during a press conference on Thursday. The quarterback fought back tears as he thanked the Buffalo Bills’ medical staff for saving Damar Hamlin’s life on Monday.

Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during Monday Night Football’s Bills-Bengals game. Medical personnel rushed to the field, performing CPR before an ambulance transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“I want to thank our training staff for going out there, not knowing what’s going on, but going through a checklist … saving his life,” Allen said. “Being on that field, you lose sleep. You hurt for your brother. A lot of shared grief.

“Getting updates, getting positive updates, eases so much of that pain and that tension that you feel.”

It was reported on Thursday that Hamlin opened his eyes and was able to follow commands. Upon waking up, the Buffalo safety asked a question.

“Did we win?” Hamlin asked. Dr. Timothy Pritts had the perfect response.

“When he asked, ‘did we win?,’ the answer is, yes, you know, Damar, you won,” Pritts said, via CNN. “You’ve won the game of life and that’s probably the important thing out of this. And we really need to keep him in the center of everything else that’s going on, and we really want to ensure a good outcome for him.”

Zac Taylor’s Wife Organizes Get Well Soon Cards for Damar Hamlin

We’ve witnessed an incredible amount of support across the country for Damar Hamlin since his terrifying medical emergency on Monday Night Football. Another example surfaced on Thursday.

Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, organized “get well soon” cards from 40 schools from around the community.

Per Meghan Mongillo of WKRC-TV, all the cards will be delivered to Hamlin’s family at the hospital on Friday. You can see images of the numerous cards for Hamlin here.