With the season approaching, NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke down the possibility of missing workouts by stars Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley. Both running backs were placed on franchise tags by their teams, unable to find a new contract.

Now, as teams are preparing for offseason workouts, neither is expected to show for team activities. As Rapoport explains however, this isn’t a major indicator for issues between the players and their teams.

Ian Rapoport on Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley missing workouts

“I would say it’s expected,” said Rapoport of possible holdouts. “Most, almost all players who receive the franchise tag, do not show up at voluntary workouts. Obviously Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys coming back from a somewhat significant injury should be fine.

“But still, signed the franchise tag, locked his payday in. Saquon Barkley still wants a long-term deal despite the fact that they did an extensive long-term deal negotiation before Daniel Jones signed.

“That deal is no longer on the table, no longer available. One of the reasons it’s not a surprise Saquon is not there. Still expect him to play this season, still expect everything to be fine. But do not expect him at voluntary workouts.”

While Barkley and the Giants have plenty of work to do in order to find a contract that works, the Raiders’ situation is a little more close to a resolution according to Rapoport. Without as much money already tied up, the Raiders are still exploring long-term options for Jacobs.

“Kind of a similar situation for Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders. Although it does not seem like their long-term extension problems are as extensive as that of the Giants and Saquon Barkley. But he has not signed his tag. Not there at voluntary workouts. Not a holdout, can’t be fined because he does not have a contract.”

Saquon Barkley on being franchise tagged

For Barkley’s part, he has been fairly vocal about his willingness to negotiate with the Giants on a new deal. Barkley appeared to fully recover last year from injuries that hampered his early career to this point. He rushed for a career-high 1,312 yards last season, surpassing his incredible rookie campaign.

“I’m not really too concerned with resetting any markets,” Barkley said when the franchise tag was placed on him. “I’m realistic. I know what I was on pace to do, but having two years of injuries doesn’t help. But I think I was able to show the caliber of player I am.”