Josh McDaniels Responds to Report on Raiders, Controversial NFL Draft Prospect

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels spoke with Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday about the recent rumors surrouding the team and Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

The Athletic reported Thursday that the team has “crossed off” Carter’s name from their draft list. The Raiders are drafting at No. 7 in the upcoming NFL Draft, which takes place April 27-29 in Kansas City.

But McDaniels said that was not the case to Bonsignore.

“Just spoke to Josh McDaniels & he reiterated what he told reporters about Jalen Carter on Monday. Contrary to a recent report, the [Raiders] are doing their due diligence on Carter, who remains on their draft board. Carter will meet with Raiders as one of their 30 visits in April,” Bonsignore tweeted.

Carter entered NFL Draft season as a potential No. 1 pick but has fallen down draft boards after he arrested for misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving from the night Georgia football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident. He has since pled no contest to the charges.

The defensive lineman also wildly underperformed at the Bulldogs Pro Day, where he showed up overweight.

Carter was a unanimous All-American this year for the Bulldogs, helping the team to its second-straight national championship.