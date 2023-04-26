Judge makes major decision in Brett Favre’s Mississippi welfare lawsuit

A Hinds County Circuit Court judge has denied Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre’s motion to dismiss the Mississippi welfare lawsuit filed against him last year.

Judge Faye Peterson called Favre’s arguments “unpersuasive and inapplicable,” per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“Obviously Brett Favre is disappointed in the court’s ruling. His legal team is exploring their options,” a spokesperson for Favre said in response to the ruling.

Attorney Eric Herschmann originally filed the motion to dismiss the case this past November.

“Today, after a thorough investigation, we filed a motion to dismiss the complaint against Mr. Favre. MDHS’s lawsuit is nothing more than a baseless attempt to blame Brett Favre for its own failure to oversee the welfare funds placed in its trust,” Herschmann said in a statement. “Mr. Favre never had any control over how Mississippi spent its welfare funds. He never made any misrepresentations to anyone.

“As the State Auditor has acknowledged, Mr. Favre never knew welfare funds were involved in the first place. Once he found out, he returned all of the funds he received—six months before MDHS filed its lawsuit. As the State Auditor also has acknowledged, Mr. Favre’s conduct deserves applause, not a frivolous lawsuit. We believe that after the Court reviews our motion, this case will be dismissed.”

Brett Favre previously questioned by FBI

The FBI questioned Favre after then Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant allegedly paid him $1.1 million in 2017 and 2018. Bryant paid Favre to give motivational speeches. The money came out of federal welfare funds meant for needy families, according to NBC News. Per the Mississippi state auditor, Favre never gave those speeches. The auditor demanded the money back with interest.

Favre claims he repaid the fees, though the state says he has yet to fulfill these duties. In the motion, Favre says he repaid the fees and that State Auditor Shad White acknowledged it. His lawyer, Bud Holmes, said his client never understood the money he was paid was intended to help poor children. Neither Favre, nor Bryant, are currently facing any criminal charges.

Additionally, Favre urged Gov. Bryant to find $5 million to donate to Southern Miss’s athletic department. The school wanted to use the funds to help with construction on volleyball and football facilities. Favre’s daughter was a member of the school’s volleyball team at the time.

New court filings reveal Brett Favre’s concerns about Mississippi scheme

Recent court filings allege Favre “knew” there were some concerns about using money dedicated to the Mississippi Department of Human Services as a donation to the Southern Miss’s athletic department.

The filings contain messages from Favre sent in 2019. A few of those texts seem to indicate that the longtime NFL quarterback understood where the funds came from.

“Will the public perception be that I became a spokesperson for various state funded shelters, schools, homes, etc. . . . and was compensated with state money?” Favre asked, per the filing. “Or can we keep this confidential.”

Another message shows that Favre asked about “the brick and mortar issue.” It seems that Favre understood that welfare funds couldn’t be dedicated to the construction of buildings.