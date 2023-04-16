Judge Makes Surprising Ruling in Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Nike Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit

Odell Beckham Jr received a double dose of good news this week. He signed a new deal with the Ravens and a judge ruled that his lawsuit against Nike could move forward.

Both moments are worth millions for the 30-year-old OBJ, who finally found a new team in Baltimore after being out of the NFL for more than a year.

He filed the lawsuit against Nike last November, saying the athletic apparel company owed him at least $20 million in salary and guaranteed royalties. Specifically, the star receiver said Nike intentionally suppressed shoe sales. That way, the company wouldn’t have to extend their deal with him.

The company asked a judge to dismiss the suit in late February. The ruling came down this week. The suit can go forward.

Odell Beckham Jr Signed Deals with Nike in 2014 and 2017

Odell Beckham issued a statement when he first filed the suit. He said: “Throughout our partnership, I have kept my promise and fulfilled my obligations to the brand. I am extremely disappointed that I’ve had to take these measures to ensure Nike fulfills their obligations and promises.”

Odell Beckham also added: “Today, I’m taking a stand not just for me, but to set a precedent for all athletes who have dedicated their life to the sport they love – especially those who don’t have the means to stand up for themselves. We are held responsible for fulfilling our obligations under our contracts, but we also have to hold powerful companies like Nike accountable for honoring their commitments too.”

The lawsuit alleged that “rather than continuing to pay the compensation and guaranteed royalties it is contractually obligated to pay Mr. Beckham, Nike is willfully withholding millions of dollars and inventing excuses not to pay him.”

Odell Beckham signed with Nike in 2014, the same year the New York Giants selected him with the 12th pick of the NFL draft. Beckham re-signed with Nike in 2017. He exercised a clause that allowed Nike to match an offer Beckham received from Adidas. That new, five-year deal was worth $29 million.

While the lawsuit continues, Odell Beckham can now start thinking about football. He last played for the Los Angeles Rams, with his final game being the Super Bowl in February, 2022. During that game, he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, the second time in three years he’d suffered the injury.

Beckham missed all of the fall. Three teams — the Cowboys, Giants and Bills — thought about adding OBJ to their playoff rosters. But he remained a free agent.

Finally, Baltimore agreed to sign him, with sides agreeing to a contract Easter Sunday. The New York Jets also wanted to sign OBJ if the Ravens deal fell through. OBJ’s contract with the Ravens is for one year. It’s worth $15 million, with reachable incentives taking it up to a possible $18 million.