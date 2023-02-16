JuJu Smith-Schuster Addresses Viral Valentine Troll, Twitter War with Eagles

Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was just embracing the love of the day. That was his best explanation for why he did some spicy, post-Super Bowl trolling of Eagles cornerback James Bradberry.

In the world of JuJu Smith-Schuster, there is no high road. That’s why he tweeted a Valentine to Bradberry with the greeting “I’ll hold you when it matters most.”

In case you’re one of the few Americans who didn’t tune into Sunday’s Super Bowl, the Chiefs gained a big advantage with just under two minutes to play. The game was tied at 35-35. And the Chiefs were deep into Eagles territory. They needed to accomplish two things. Score. And take as much time off the clock before you score.

On a third-and-8 call, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw incomplete for Smith-Schuster. But an official threw a flag and tagged Bradberry for defensive holding.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Talked About His Valentine After Victory Parade in KC

The penalty allowed the Chiefs a new set of downs. So Kansas City called a running play, then Mahomes took consecutive knees to set up Austin Butker’s game-winning field goal. The Eagles got the ball back with six seconds remaining.

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s tweet definitely stirred up social media as NFL fans (and players) pondered why the Chiefs receiver needed to pile on. After all, his team won the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs celebrated their victory, Wednesday, with a rowdy, but fun-loving parade through downtown Kansas City. And during a lull in the parade action, JuJu Smith-Schuster sat down with the hosts of First Things First. Smith-Schuster shared his thoughts about playing with Mahomes and how much he respected coach Andy Reid.

And of course, there was a question about the tweet.

“It’s Valentine’s Day,” he said. “I posted it so … it’s Valentine’s Day. He’s a great player. I respect him. We just got to move on baby.”

"It was Valentine’s Day. James Bradberry is a great player. I respect him."



— @TeamJuJu joins @getnickwright, @Chris_Broussard & @kevinwildes to talk his Valentine's Day card tweet, winning a Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid & if he'll be back with the Chiefs next season: pic.twitter.com/G815dEhrov — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 15, 2023

There was more chatter about the actual penalty that the officials called with 1:54 to go in the game. One of the hosts asked whether it possibly was a makeup call for an earlier miss. Did Smith-Schuster talk to the refs about the missed call?

“No, no, we don’t complain,” claimed JuJu Smith-Schuster. “One thing we know about us. It’s going to be a physical game. That’s a great team. Philadelphia is a great team.”

And the receiver said he “felt a tug” on the defensive holding penalty. He said Bradberry “then tried to pull me. At the end of the day, it is what it is, you just have to move on.”

Something tells us Bradberry and the Eagles were trying to move on until JuJu Smith-Schuster sent Valentines their way.