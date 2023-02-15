JuJu Smith-Schuster Fires Back at Eagles DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The fallout from the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 38-35 Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles has become an off-the-field verbal battle.

Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is at the heart of it — on Valentine’s Day, nonetheless. Smith-Schuster made light of the play which aided the Chiefs’ win, a holding penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with under two minutes to play and the two teams knotted up at 35. Kicker Harrison Butker connected on a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to give the Chiefs their second Super Bowl championship in five years.

Smith-Schuster thought he’d share a reminder with Bradberry on Valentine’s Day. His Twitter post shows an image of Bradberry, along with the caption, “I’ll hold you when it matters most.”

Bradberry’s teammates didn’t think fondly of the sixth-year wideout’s comments, with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson firing back on Twitter.

“JuJu ran from me when I check him in game, then 10 got his smoke,” Gardner-Johnson tweeted.

Obviously Smith-Schuster let this one slide and continued his celebration, right? Well, in another universe, perhaps that happened — but not this one.

Big 🧢, also I told you in the game to stop all that talkin because we were gonna come back and win that game. Now help me decide which finger I need to get sized for this ring 🤣🤣 https://t.co/Xv97nrRBQW — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 15, 2023

Eagles Respond to JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Tweet

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown had the most scathing response to Smith-Schuster’s tweet. Brown began by giving Smith-Schuster his flowers for becoming a Super Bowl champion. That’s about where the compliments ended, with Brown claiming that Smith-Schuster wouldn’t be in the league if it weren’t for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “This is lame. You was on the way out the league before Mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy. [Bradberry] admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again!”