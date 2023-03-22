JuJu Smith-Schuster Reveals Why He Signed with New England Patriots

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will be playing for this third NFL team next season. Smith-Schuster signed a three-year, $33 million contract last week that sends him up north with the New England Patriots.

He’s been with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs already. And on Tuesday he revealed why he chose to sign with New England this time around in free agency.

“To be honest, it was (Bill) Belichick, man,” Smith-Schuster admitted. “The guy, you know — just the want and the need. And the position that I can fill there really, really caught my attention. And…feeling wanted in a place where I played against, a head coach I have a lot of respect for, I just think that goes a long way.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster has seemingly gravitated toward good head coaches his whole professional career. Drafted by the Steelers in 2017, he played five seasons under Mike Tomlin, a Super Bowl winner who has never had a losing season in all 16 of his years at the helm.

He spent last season with the Chiefs, leading the team in receptions in Super Bowl LVII and helping Andy Reid win his second Super Bowl ring. And after one season in Kansas City, he’ll now be playing for who many consider the greatest coach of all time.

Belichick is the only head coach in NFL history to achieve six Super Bowl victories. He’s also ranked second all-time in head coach wins, just 18 behind Don Shula. And now the Smith-Schuster has acquired a taste for winning, you can’t blame him for wanting to work with Belichick.

Smith-Schuster helped bring a Super Bowl to Kansas City in just one season, but will he be able to do the same with Belichick and newly rehired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien?

More on JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster made an impact in his one season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He ended last season as the Chiefs’ second-leading receiver behind tight end Travis Kelce, hauling in 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns.

His seven catches for 53 yards and drawing a defensive holding penalty were monumental in Kansas City’s Super Bowl win. He’ll now be catching passes from Mack Jones instead of Patrick Mahomes, looking to bring last year’s success to Foxborough.