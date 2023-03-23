JuJu Smith-Schuster Won’t Be Paying the $100,000 To Get No. 9 Jersey From Matthew Judon

JuJu Smith-Schuster is letting go of the No. 9, so there will be no single digit jersey for him when he joins the New England Patriots.

It’s not like he no longer likes the number. He wore it with the Chiefs. And while repping the No. 9 last season, JuJu Smith-Schuster caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns. It was his best season since 2020. Plus, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Excellent year for the guy wearing 9 in KC.

But in New England? It costs too much. Smith-Schuster estimated he’d need to pay $100,000. The problem is Matthew Judon, his new Patriots teammate, already is entrenched in Foxborough, Mass. When Patriots think of No. 9, fans picture the linebacker who had 15 sacks last season, not a guy catching footballs.

“When you’re on the same team and you have the same number and if you change it,” Smith-Schuster told reporters. “You have to pay the fee for the rest of that jersey and then whatever new number you get, you’ve got to pay the inventory for that. And that’s a whole process. He’s probably going to have to ask for 100k, which I’m definitely not going to do.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster wore No. 9 as a Chief. But it’s cost prohibitive to keep the jersey with the Patriots. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

JuJu Smith-Schuster is remaking himself with New England, even if he can’t rep the No. 9. No matter the number on his jersey, he knows there will be lots of 0’s in the checking account. He signed a sweet three-year $33 million deal.

Plus, he said the big reason he switched teams, going from the Chiefs to the Patriots, was the presence of a certain head coach.

“To be honest, it was (coach Bill) Belichick, man,” Smith-Schuster told the Kansas City Star. “Just the want and the need. And, you know, the position that I can fill there really, really caught my attention. … I felt that like that was most, feeling wanted in a place when I played against a head coach I have a lot of respect for. And I just think that that goes a long way.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster likely will switch from No. 9 to 19, what he wore with the Steelers. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

So Smith-Schuster will catch footballs from Mac Jones, who is a downgrade from Patrick Mahomes. But to be frank, most other NFL quarterbacks are a step down from the Chiefs superstar.

And JuJu Smith-Schuster will keep the No. 9, but he’ll expand it to 19. That’s the number he wore at Pittsburgh. So it’s all good.