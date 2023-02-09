Julian Edelman Recounts the Time Tom Brady Made Him Cry

New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman still recalls the first time Tom Brady threw him a pass in an NFL game.

The year was 2009, Edelman’s rookie season after being selected in the seventh round by the Patriots. Taking the field for the first time with the then three-time Super Bowl champion, Edelman knew he had to make an impact. Perhaps he was even pressing, as he dropped the first pass Brady threw his way. Brady, ever the fiery competitor, yelled at Edelman for not executing the play.

Edelman took it on the chin initially, but afterwards, couldn’t help but shed a few tears.

“My first pass ever from Tom, they put in a package with four receivers — a four-wide group — and they gave me a play,” Edelman recently said on his ‘Games with Names’ podcast. “I had never played receiver, but they created a package for me and they were like, ‘All right, Edelman. Get in.’ I run, like, a hook route and Tom darts it on me and I tried to run before I had it because, you know, I wanted to do something with it.

“I dropped the ball. He goes, ‘Catch the [expletive] ball, Julian!’ I went home and cried. I went home and cried. I felt pretty [expletive] for like four days. It took me so long to earn his trust after that [expletive] play. It took me like three years to earn his trust. Dog house, not even a paw out.”

Julian Edelman Bounces Back After Botching 1st Pass from Tom Brady

Edelman ultimately recovered from the mistake, becoming one of Brady’s favorite targets over the next decade. From 2013-2019, Edelman recorded three 1,000-yard-plus seasons and won three Super Bowls alongside Brady. Edelman was named Super Bowl LIII MVP after a 10-catch, 141-yard performance — the last championship the two would win together.