Justin Fields Sister Has Sights Set on Becoming a WWE Star

The WWE announced their latest line of NIL signees in the NCAA. Jaiden Fields, sister of Bears quarterback Justin Fields, is among them. Jaiden plays softball at the University of Georgia. Now, she might be on the fast track to becoming a WWE Superstar.

Jaiden is heading into her Redshirt-Senior season at Georgia. Among her honors as an outfielder for the Bulldogs was being named to the 2022 SEC Softball Community Service Team. She was also a member of the 2021 NFCA All-Southeast Region Third Team.

This is the third class of NIL signings for the WWE. It looks like the world of sports entertainment has a new pipeline for athletes with this NIL program. we’ll see if Jaiden ends up in the squared circle one day.

She looks like she could kick some ass in the ring, that’s for sure.

If she’s half the athlete that Justin Fields is, then Jaiden will have a long and prosperous career in whatever she decides to go pro in athletically. The WWE and professional wrestling, in general, seem to have a rebirth.

Brand battles with AEW and the proliferation of small and indie wrestling promotions on streaming services – the sport is back in vogue. Jaiden Fields could end up taking this to a high level. Even if she doesn’t, it’s a great NIL deal.

What About Justin Fields?

Let’s talk about Jaiden Fields’ brother Justin for a bit. We all know him as the 6’3″ QB of the Chicago Bears. He is electric on the field when he starts to click. While his team didn’t have a great overall season in 2022, he showed flashes that have Bears fans looking forward to the future for once.

But, could he cut it in WWE? And what would his build be like? With the high level of athleticism that he has, I could see him being a bouncy brawler. Not a high flyer by any means, like Ricochet or someone else. But I could see him taking some chances by jumping off the ropes or the turnbuckle every once in a while.

Maybe a dive over the ropes into a crowd of heels as they stand just outside the ring? Sure, why not?

Let’s all hope that one day the WWE comes to Chicago and we get a spot where Justin Fields comes out and helps his little sister in the ring somehow. It’s a ways away from even being possible, but it’s fun to think about.