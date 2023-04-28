Justin Herbert pressed on contract situation at Chargers NFL Draft party

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert isn’t pressing about getting a new contract signed right now.

At the Chargers draft party Thursday, he said via ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry that he has no timeline to get a deal done.

“That’s always part of the process of just being out there and looking around [at] what happens,” Herbert said at the Chargers’ NFL draft party. “I’m just worried about playing football and doing my best to rehab my shoulder.”

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson became the last signal-caller to get paid. He reportedly agreed to a five-year, $260-million deal. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts also signed a new deal this offseason worth $255 million over five seasons.

Herbert and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow are now the lone two young quarterbacks at or near the top of the food chain that have not signed contract extensions with their teams.

Justin Herbert has been great for the Los Angeles Chargers on his rookie contract

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Justin Herbert won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He was also named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Last season, he led the Chargers to the playoffs for the first time since he was drafted. They lost in the Wild Card round to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He had surgery on his left shoulder following the season to repair a torn labrum. Herbert has not thrown a football since the surgery.

But he hopes to be throwing again soon.

“I’m kind of left out of those negotiations, and I think my job now, my focus is to be the best quarterback that I can be and to rehab my shoulder,” Herbert said. “I’ve got complete faith in the Chargers organization and the front office. They’ve done such a great job of taking care of us as players, and I’ve loved to be a part of this team, being a part of this organization, and it’s kind of beyond my control of as to what happens now. I’m just doing everything I can that I can control.”