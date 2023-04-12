Are you in the mood to watch some live sportfishing featuring elite NFL players teamed up with billfishermen?

The event features a clever nickname related to football and fishing. So let’s hear it for “The Catch.” And it’s set for Saturday, with the NFL players doing their fishing off the coast of Miami. The Fontainebleau Hotel serves as the tournament headquarter. The tournament features four teams filled with players and pro anglers.

So which NFL superstars will be trying their hands at sportfishing?

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will compete for Team Qualified. And this squad also features Justin Drummond, who was last year’s SFC Billfish Championship. The captain, with $1.1 million in winnings, is as much of an all-star as his NFL counterparts.

All NFL Players Sportfishing for Team Polarizer are Star Receivers

There’s a very intriguing team stocked with quality wide receivers. Team Polarizer features Dolphins standout Tyreek Hill, who won’t need to go far to make it to the tournament. Plus, A.J. Brown of the Eagles and Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins will compete for Team Polarizer. The captain of the team is Bill Davis and the angler is George Robinson, an SFC newcomer.

Team Gypsea is a split of offense and defense. Patriots linebacker Matt Judon will be fishing alongside Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Taylor Sanford, the captain/angler, won a $50,000 bonus last year for landing a 103-pound Wahoo.

Team Rising Sons is all about the defense. The NFL players who will be sportfishing are Quinnen Williams, defensive tackle for the New York Jets and Patrick Surtain, a Broncos cornerback. Both earned first-team All-Pro honors. But how well can they fish? Jaselyn Berthelot will serve as both captain and pro angler of the group. She finished third in the SFC championship series last year. Plus, she won the fan vote for angler of the year. No doubt this is a team to watch.

You can catch the NFL players as they go sportfishing from 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern time, Saturday. And you can watch from most any angle. There will be four main boats and four chase boats. And helicopters will have cameras showing the fishermen from high above the water.

The tournament will use SFC’s catch-and-release scoring system. Money raised via the tournament will go to the Coast Guard Foundation. Cheniere Energy will donate $100,000 to the foundation on behalf of the winning team.