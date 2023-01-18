Not many young wide receivers have enjoyed the same level of success as Justin Jefferson. The former LSU Tiger has put up monster numbers through his first three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Because of that, it sounds like the team wants to get ahead of the game when it comes to Jefferson’s free agency. While he’s still under a rookie contract through 2023 — and the Vikings could pick up his fifth-year option — the team is already looking into the future.

Dov Kleiman reported that the Vikings are already working on a contract extension with Jefferson. There’s a chance he “resets” the marketplace for wide receivers.

The #Vikings are working on a contract extension with star WR Justin Jefferson and have began a preliminary contract conversations, per the team.



Jefferson caught 324 passes for 4,825 yards and 25 TDs in only 3 seasons in the league.



He should reset the WR market. pic.twitter.com/1SCk2n0XAt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 18, 2023

Through three seasons, Jefferson has proven to be worth the money. He’s totaled 324 catches for 4,285 yards and 25 touchdowns. The 23-year-old is already a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

In 2022, Jefferson led the NFL in receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809). He also hauled in eight touchdown catches for the Vikings.

Vikings Fans Want to See Justin Jefferson Get Paid

Because of the incredible success and production through his first three seasons in Minnesota, fans are fully on board with the organization dropping off bags of cash at the receiver’s doorstep.

Several fans took to social media in support of the Vikings paying major money to see Jefferson remain in Minneapolis.

“Unload the biggest brinks truck ten times over for the man,” one fan said on Twitter.

Unload the biggest brinks truck ten times over for the man. — Dylan (@DyFrex___) January 18, 2023

There were plenty of fans who referenced the classic Jerry Maguire line, “Show me the money!” One other fan chimed in, “This number is about to be astronomical.”

It’s unclear currently what kind of offer the Vikings would make to keep Jefferson in Minnesota. But because of his early success, it’s going to be a big number.

We can’t wait to see what exactly the final offer looks like.