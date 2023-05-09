Kansas City Chiefs DB Justin Reid was asked about kneeling during national anthem in 2018 draft interviews

NFL teams will ask about most any topic during draft interviews. That’s why Justin Reid, now a Chiefs safety, was peppered with questions about whether he’d take his brother’s position on kneeling for the national anthem.

The questions came in 2018, two years after Eric Reid joined Colin Kaepernick to kneel in pre-game during the national anthem. The kneeling — whether you agreed or disagreed — was polarizing. It became a divisive political issue in September, 2017, when then President Donald Trump, as part of a strump speech, said:

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’” Trump told an audience in Alabama. He predicted that an NFL owner who did so would be “the most popular person in this country.”

Justin Reid’s brother, Eric, joined Colin Kaepernick in 2016 to kneel before the national anthem. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Now cue the questions for Justin Reid, the former Stanford star safety, who went through the draft process in spring, 2018. He talked about his brother, Eric, and the queries during the most recent episode of The Pivot Podcast.

“I visited with 28 teams before the draft,” Justin Reid said. “Houston actually wasn’t one of the teams that I talked to because they didn’t think they had a shot at getting me. Their first pick was in the third round. I thought I was going (in Round) 1 or 2.

“Some of the visits I ended up having some conversations on social justice issues. This is fresh off of Kaepernick and my brother kneeling. This was still a very hot and taboo topic that was going around the league.

“I remember some teams asked me straight up, ‘Are you gonna kneel?’ You know, ‘Is it gonna be a distraction?’ At that point I’m like, ‘Na, coach I ain’t gonna kneel. I’m not gonna kneel, coach. I’ll do what you need me to do.”

The Texans selected Justin Reid early in the third round, so he did fall lower than his own expectations. And while he didn’t kneel when he arrived in the NFL, he stands by his brother, the former LSU star.

“There’s a fine line with it because I would never not be on his side,” Justin Reid said. “That’s my blood. That’s my brother. He’s my idol. He was my role model growing up. I compared everything that I did to what he did at that age to measure myself. I will always have his back. But it’s a fine line you gotta play with just picking your moments to be vocal and be loud about it because… like, I pick my moments intentionally, but I don’t try and do it in a way that, you know, I’ve seen this movie before.”

Eric Reid, the former first-rounder, played with the 49ers through 2017. He signed with the Panthers and played for Carolina through 2019. Meanwhile, Justin Reid signed with the Chiefs last season. He played for a Super Bowl winner, which elevated his platform.

“I know the potential on which way this could go,” Reid said. “I pick my moments when I’m vocal about it and sometimes I just gotta sit tight because, at the end of the day, I truly believe I can have a bigger impact whenever I build my platform, my brand up, bigger than what it is when I’m at a vulnerable state that can pulled from underneath me so quickly.”