Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed claps back at trash talk from Tyreek Hill

It’s fair to say that Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill isn’t a huge fan of his former team — the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill said during a radio interview with Sports Radio 810 WHB last month that when the Dolphins come to Kansas City this year, “I hate to say it. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all, but I’m going to be y’all’s worst enemy that day.”

Hill played with the Chiefs from 2016-21, earning first-team All-Pro honors in three of his six seasons. He also helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in 2019.

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was a teammate of Hill’s for two seasons. The former fourth-round pick, who will have the task of trying to slow down Hill and the Dolphins offense this season, responded to Hill’s comments this week.

Speaking on the NFL Network, Sneed revealed that the Chiefs are well aware of what Hill said about his return to Arrowhead.

“Tyreek’s been talking a lot of trash. He’s been talking a lot about coming back to Arrowhead. We’ll show him when he gets here,” Sneed said.

Slowing down Hill won’t be easy as the speedster caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards in 2022. However, Sneed says that the Chiefs will be ready.

“I don’t really get into it, but I take notes of what he said,” Sneed said. “I’ve been on the internet and I see what he’s saying. We’ll see once he comes to Arrowhead.”

Tyreek Hill Calls Out Elon, Twitter for Not Giving the ‘Best QB’ in the NFL a Free Blue Check

Hill has made plenty of headlines this offseason, in addition to talking a little trash ahead of his return to Arrowhead Stadium.

Hill, a self-professed major troller on Twitter, called out the head of Twitter — Elon Musk — for what he considered a major social media faux pas.

Last month, Hill, aka the Cheetah, tweeted: “You paid for bron but didn’t pay for the best QB in the NFL not to have a blue check.”

If you’re not familiar with Twitter shorthand, bron is LeBron James. And although James said he would not pay for Twitter Blue (and the blue verified check mark), Musk gave him a free subscription.

But Tyreek Hill, in chastising Elon Musk, didn’t reveal the identity of the “best QB in the NFL” without that cherished blue check. He even admitted to the omission in a cheeky tweet posted a minute later.

“The last tweet gone have people wondering,” Hill wrote, punctuating it all with a laughing/crying emoji.