Kansas City Chiefs Have Major Question on Patrick Mahomes, Ankle Injury

The biggest storyline coming into the AFC title game concerns Patrick Mahomes and his ankle. Yes, the Bengals are chirping plenty about their own quarterback. But let’s face it, this game turns on the sturdiness of one quarterback’s right ankle joint.

If you’ll recall, Mahomes sprained his ankle in last Saturday’s divisional playoff game against Jacksonville. Chad Henne briefly replaced him, leading the Chiefs on a 98-yard touchdown drive before halftime. But Mahomes returned in the second half after X-rays on his ankle didn’t show a fracture. His stats were down, but the quarterback guided the Chiefs on a late 75-yard scoring drive to seal the 27-20 victory.

According to NFL Network analyst Ian Rapoport, even the Chiefs aren’t sure how Patrick Mahomes and his ankle responds today at Arrowhead Stadium. But he practiced this week. The Chiefs listed him as a full participant on the final NFL pre-game injury report.

“Here’s what we know based on a week of practice for Mahomes,” Rapoport said. “His ankle swelled up less on Monday than they were anticipating. That is good. He looked better in practice than they thought he would. That is also good. Of course, they also were joking about bendy ligaments, something they’ve joked about in the past.

“Mahomes isn’t built like many other players (in that) being able to withstand so much,” Rapoport said. “But he hasn’t run sprints. He hasn’t gone full speed. They have no idea how his ankle is going to react if he gets hit.”

From @NFLGameDay: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' ankle looked good this week, but there is true uncertainty about how it'll respond during the game. Plus, his OC Eric Bieniemy could be on the move as a play-calling OC. pic.twitter.com/kP8KHVLMSh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2023

After a practice this week, Patrick Mahomes briefed reporters on what’s going on with his ankle.

“I feel like I can still do a lot of things, ” Mahomes said, “but we’ll see as we get closer and closer. … We’ll see during the game. You can’t fully do exactly what it’s going to be like in those moments in the game. All I can do is prepare myself the best way possible and then when we get in the game you hope adrenaline takes over and you can make those throws when you need to.”

Then Rapoport talked about a sub plot that likely won’t concern Patrick Mahomes and the tender ankle. Rather, it’s all about Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

“Meanwhile, still a big question for today, after this game, the Kansas City Chiefs may lose Eric Bienemy,” Rapoport said. “Mahomes’ offensive coordinator could be on the move. I am told the Washington Commanders, who have yet to hire an offensive coordinator, have requested an interview and have strong interest in him becoming their offensive coordinator.

“It theoretically would be a lateral move, but he would be a play caller for the Commanders and he’s not under contract for the next season.”