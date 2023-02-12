Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Lineman, Wife Celebrate Birth of Twin Girls Ahead of Super Bowl 57

This could be one heck of a day for the Kansas City Chiefs. Offensive lineman Nick Allegretti and his wife welcomed twins today. Two baby girls at 3:30 in the morning in Chicago. Nick and his parents were able to facetime Christina and her side of the family.

Super Bowl babies are wild. When NFL players are having families and kids, they can’t really plan it too well. Sometimes, the due date ends up on the big day, even when your team is playing in it.

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field, Allegretti is going to have something extra to play for. Two brand new twin baby girls.

There’s already one winner on Super Bowl Sunday: #Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, delivered healthy twin girls at 3:30 a.m. today in Chicago. Nick and his parents FaceTimed live from the hotel lobby with Christina and her family. Two new members of #ChiefsKingdom. pic.twitter.com/vmpioTpq4P — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2023

This is a major day for the Allegretti family. While I’m sure they wish they were all together today, this is going to be something they never forget. Now if big poppa can pull off the Super Bowl win – it’ll be the perfect day.

I can’t imagine playing the biggest game of your life while your wife is with your newborn babies half a country away. He’s not the only Chiefs player that is having Super Bowl babies, either.