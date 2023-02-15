Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Linemen Troll Eagles With T-Shirts During Super Bowl Parade

Zero sacks? Put it on a t-shirt, a wise man once said.

That’s exactly what the Chiefs offensive line did, led by Orlando Brown, during Tuesday’s Super Bowl parade in Kansas City.

Brown, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Andrew Wylie had a masterful performance against the NFL’s best pass-rushing team. So, why not celebrate?

The performance was the foundation for the performances of eventual Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and other offensive stars during last Sunday’s 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The #Chiefs starting offensive line of Orlando Brown, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Andrew Wylie held Philadelphia to zero sacks in the Super Bowl.



They dressed accordingly today for the Super Bowl parade. pic.twitter.com/0FxrD0xmMX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 15, 2023

“That’s a historic offensive line,” Brown said. “You look at (GM) Brett Veach, coach (Andy) Reid, coach (Andy) Heck, coach (Eric) Bieniemy, the position they often put us in to allow us to have the consistency that we had, week after week, to stand up here as a world champion, none of that is possible without everyone understanding the plan.”

Eagles Pass Rush Came Up Short for the First Time This Season

The Eagles led the NFL this season with 70 total sacks. That averaged out to 3.5 sacks per game counting the regular and postseasons — but was held to none in the Super Bowl.

Coming into the big game, Philadelphia notched eight total sacks in its two previous playoff games combined and with Mahomes on a hurt ankle, it seemed inveitable that the Phili front seven would contain the league’s MVP.

That wasn’t the case, however. Mahomes was even able to rush for 44 yards, including a 26-yard rush that saw him in obvious pain before being tackled. KC finished with 158 total rushing yards on the afternoon, the most against this Eagles defense since the Houston Texans rushed for 168 yards against them back in November.

The win gave the Chiefs its second Super Bowl victory in four seasons. They’re now one step closer to solidifying itself as a true modern day football dynasty.