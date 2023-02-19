Kansas City Chiefs Player Fined by NFL for Uncalled Penalty in Super Bowl Win vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson received 13 offensive snaps and eight on special teams during his team’s 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

One of his snaps went unnoticed by officials, though the NFL proved Saturday they were paying attention. The league fined Fortson $4,383 for unnecessary roughness after he lowered his helmet to initiate contact with his head. No flag was thrown on the play.

Last Sunday’s Super Bowl was Fortson’s second game back after injuring his left elbow late in the regular season. He returned and played in the Chiefs’ 23-20 AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Being the backup to Travis Kelce doesn’t afford Fortson many targets in Kansas City’s offense. In 13 regular season games, he hauled in nine receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

The league, meanwhile, levied a $14,111 fine against Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson for lowering his head to initiate contact with his helmet. Like Fortson, officials didn’t penalize Gardner-Johnson. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Gardner-Johnson’s agent, Kevin Conner, confirmed the fine and said he’ll appeal.

Gardner-Johnson made it known on Twitter that he disagrees with the fine.

“Tell me why I got fined from the hit in Super Bowl,” he wrote.

The league has fined Gardner-Johnson multiple times in recent seasons. The NFL fined him $5,128 in 2020 for dragging a player from a pile following an onside kick. The following season, he received a $15,000 fine for fighting with Chicago Bears receiver Anthony Miller.

Eagles’ C.J. Gardner Johnson Engages in Debate with Chiefs Star

Gardner-Johnson was one of a few Eagles players to engage with Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in a post-Super Bowl social media battle.

Smith-Schuster made light of the play which aided the Chiefs’ win, a holding penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with under two minutes to play and the two teams knotted up at 35. Kicker Harrison Butker connected on a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to give the Chiefs their second Super Bowl championship in five years.

Smith-Schuster thought he’d share a reminder with Bradberry on Valentine’s Day. His Twitter post shows an image of Bradberry, along with the caption, “I’ll hold you when it matters most.”

Bradberry’s teammates didn’t think fondly of the sixth-year wideout’s comments, with Gardner-Johnson firing back on Twitter.

“JuJu ran from me when I check him in game, then 10 got his smoke,” Gardner-Johnson tweeted.