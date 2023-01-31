Patrick Mahomes’ Father Shares Brutal NFL Draft Story About His Son, Chicago Bears

Nothing hurts Chicago Bears fans more than discussing the 2017 NFL Draft. Plenty of ‘what if’ scenarios have been played out and they are all better situations than the one which unfolded in front of our eyes with Mitch Trubisky.

Chicago held the No. 3 overall pick but decided to trade up one spot to select Trubisky. Four years later, the former North Carolina product has been moved on from, while quarterbacks selected behind him have flourished in the league. None more so than Patrick Mahomes.

To make matters worse, Mahomes wanted to be a Bear. In fact, he was told by Chicago he would be the selection heading into the first round. Once the Trubisky selection was announced by commissioner Goodell, Mahomes was hurt according to his father.

“Once they traded up and got Mitch (Trubisky) it kind of hurt him,” Patrick Mahomes Sr. said during an appearance on 670 The Score. “It really did… Initially, he thought he was going to be a Chicago Bear.”

Kansas City wound up moving up 17 spots in the draft in order to give away Mahomes at tenth overall. All it took was the No. 27 pick in 2017, a third-rounder the same year, and the Chiefs’ 2018 first-round pick.

A relative steal for somebody who might go down as the greatest quarterback of all time. Especially when you consider Chicago gave up a decent haul themselves to select Trubisky a year prior.

Patrick Mahomes, Chicago Bears Head In Opposite Directions

This truly is one of the all-time ‘what if’ moments in recent NFL memory. Mahomes has turned into the best quarterback in the league, on pace to win a second MVP. Kansas City has gone through tremendous team success, appearing in five straight AFC Championship games. The latest of which came on Sunday, defeating Cincinnati to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

At the time, Matt Nagy was hired by the Bears, coming from the Andy Reid coaching tree. There was some short-term success, winning the NFC North in 2018 and making the playoffs. But no Bears fan most likely wants to discuss what occurred in the playoffs.

There are no scaries for Nagy at the moment, who is still working with Mahomes. He is the Kansas City quarterback coach and will be traveling to Arizona to compete for a Super Bowl ring alongside Mahomes.

Meanwhile, Chicago currently owns the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, hoping to gain a franchise player. A new front office and head coach are in charge as well, hoping to learn from their predecessor’s mistakes.