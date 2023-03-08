Kansas City Chiefs Releasing Defensive Star Frank Clark

Frank Clark is watching his time with the Kansas City Chiefs come to an end.

The defensive end made his name for some clutch plays in the postseason over the last couple of years. However, the Chiefs have some contracts they need to amend, and Clark’s is one of them.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Clark will hit free agency this offseason.

Chiefs and Frank Clark’s agent Erik Burkhardt were unable to find common ground on a reworked deal during several conversations at the combine and the expectation now is that Kansas City will release the 29-year-old DE who is the NFL’s third all-time leading postseason sack… https://t.co/IqjwATIWSt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2023

“Chiefs and Frank Clark’s agent Erik Burkhardt were unable to find common ground on a reworked deal during several conversations at the combine,” tweeted Schefter. “The expectation now is that Kansas City will release the 29-year-old DE who is the NFL’s third all-time leading postseason sack leader, per sources.”

Alas, it’s always tough to keep a team together following a Super Bowl victory. The Chiefs are learning that, but they’ll be a contender regardless, as long as Patrick Mahomes is under center.

Nevertheless, it’ll sting to lose an athlete the caliber of Frank Clark. But know Kansas City, they’ll rebuild and reload. We bet they already have a suitable, cheaper replacement on their mind.

More on Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Moreover, Frank Clark was a member of the Seattle Seahawks before he took his talent to Kansas City.

The Chiefs traded for Clark ahead of the 2019 season. The rest is history, as Clark would help Kansas City to two Lombardis over his time with the team.

His best season with the Chiefs was his first, when he accumulated 8.0 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. However, his playoff run was the stuff of legends, as he amassed 5.0 sacks during their run in 2019, as well.

All in all, Frank Clark will always be revered in Kansas City. What he did for the Chiefs shouldn’t go unnoticed. Some team is going to get a gamer who turns it on for the playoffs, and that’s more than worth his price.