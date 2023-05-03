The Kansas City Chiefs signed free agent offensive tackle Donovan Smith to a one-year deal Wednesday.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the deal is worth up to $9 million. Smith, 29, is expected to start at left tackle for the Chiefs, while fellow free agent signing Jawaan Taylor will man the right side of the line in front of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes if all goes to plan, Pelissero reported.

Smith spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who selected him in the second-round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He’s started 124 out of a possible 130 regular season games. The last 45 were spent protecting the blindside of Tom Brady.

After career years in 2020 and ’21, Smith took a step back this past season. Smith suffered an elbow injury during Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys and missed four games throughout the season. According to The Football Database, Smith was called for 12 penalties, including a league-high seven holding penalties.

The Buccaneers released Smith on March 7, eight days before the start of the new NFL year. Smith had one year remaining on the contract extension he signed with Tampa Bay in March 2021. The Buccaneers saved $9.95 million in cap space by releasing Smith.

“I want to thank Donovan for all that he has done for the Buccaneers on and off the field over the past eight seasons,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said at the time of Smith’s release. “He stepped in as our starter at left tackle in 2015… His durability and dependability at one of the most important positions in football played a significant role in our offensive success during his time here.”

Chiefs retool offensive line after signing Donovan Smith

The Chiefs, meanwhile, have a new tackle-tandem for 2023. Kansas City saw both Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie depart via free agency. With the additions of Smith and Taylor, the Chiefs have two experienced tackles to flank Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith.

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank Drew Rosenhaus and his team as well as my staff for coming together to get this deal done,” general manager Brett Veach said after inking Taylor to a four-year, $80 million deal. “Jawaan is a tough, athletic player that can play either side and gives us versatility along the line. He has four years under his belt in this league… Has continued to show steady growth and improvement each season. We’re happy to have him joining our offensive line room.”