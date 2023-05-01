Chiefs TE Travis Kelce interested in WWE role

It’s been a pretty big year for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce both on and off the field.

On the field, Kelce secured his second Super Bowl ring and had one of the best seasons of his already storied NFL career, notching a career-high 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdown grabs. Kelce made his eighth Pro Bowl selection and fourth First-team All-Pro selection, but also stayed busy outside of the white lines as well.

Kelce and his brother Jason launched the ‘New Heights’ podcast that has become a hit across the sports podcasting world. He also hosted Saturday Night Live this year and recently created and hosted Kelce Jam, a new music festival in Kansas City that featured artists like Machine Gun Kelly and Rick Ross the weekend of the NFL Draft.

But in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Travis Kelce revealed that he wouldn’t mind taking his talents beyond the playing field and into the WWE ring.

“We got to man, we gotta eventually figure it out,” Kelce said. “My guy George Kittle was at WrestleMania throwing clotheslines left and right, man. It was awesome to see him go nuts.”

San Francisco 49ers tight end and friend of Kelce’s George Kittle made a cameo at WrestleMania 39, helping former Indianapolis Colts punter and current sports media personality Pat McAfee defeat The Miz on WWE’s biggest stage. And now Kelce wants in on the action.

“But yeah, I’ve got to get involved somehow, someway. Me and The Miz have been talking a little bit about it, so hopefully we can brew something into fruition here,” Kelce said.

NFL Players in the WWE

If Kelce decides to take his talents to the WWE ring, he wouldn’t be the first NFL player to do so. Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronk defeated Rawley for the WWE’s 24/7 Championship in WrestleMania 36, followed by Kittle and McAfee’s previously mentioned appearance in the following WrestleMania event.

WWE stars like Roman Reigns, Mojo Riley, Goldberg, and many others also had stints in the NFL, as the football and wrestling worlds have and will likely continue to collide moving forward.