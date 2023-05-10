The Kansas City Chiefs officially have a date with the White House.

Fresh off their 38-35 Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in February, the Chiefs will visit President Joe Biden to celebrate on June 5, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

On Monday, June 5, President Biden will welcome us to the White House to celebrate our championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVII. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 10, 2023

This will be Kansas City’s first visit to the White House, despite being three-time Super Bowl champions. Visits to the White House hadn’t become commonplace when the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV, while the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Kansas City from making the visit after raising the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIV.

Biden, a supporter of the Eagles, congratulated Kansas City on Twitter after its Super Bowl win.

“Congrats to the Kansas City Chiefs on their Super Bowl win and to MVP Patrick Mahomes on leading the team to victory,” Biden tweeted. “Through injury and obstacles, you showed grit and true resilience.”

Kansas City will be the only football team to make the trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue this year, as Georgia declined the White House’s invitation.

Chiefs gearing up for another trip to the Super Bowl

The Chiefs will be looking to make it four Super Bowl appearances in five years in 2023. And with the current core of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid in tact, Kansas City will most certainly be the favorite heading into the season.

Kansas City will have a retooled offensive line, however, with two new tackles expected to start after both Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie left via free agency. With the additions of Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor, the Chiefs have two experienced tackles to flank Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith.

Donovan Smith inked a one-year deal worth up to $9 million with the franchise last Wednesday. Smith spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who selected him in the second-round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He has started 124 out of a possible 130 regular season games. The last 45 were spent protecting the blindside of Tom Brady.

After career years in 2020 and ’21, Smith took a step back this past season. Smith suffered an elbow injury during Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys and missed four games throughout the season. According to The Football Database, Smith was called for 12 penalties, including a league-high seven holding penalties.