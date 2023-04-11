Kansas City Expecting Huge Number of Fans To Attend 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL anticipates a massive crowd for this year’s draft, which will be held in Kansas City. There’s an expectation that at least 300,000 fans could attend the league’s biggest offseason spectacle.

Forbes.com reported on the large, anticipated crowd for this year’s NFL Draft. There’s also a possibility that the total could approach 600,000 depending on weather conditions. That would challenge Nashville‘s attendance record from 2019.

The NFL Draft stretches across three days, running from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29. It’s been reported that Kansas City is expected to see a $100 million impact thanks to hosting the event.

“No one can really think of anything that would have been bigger,” Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission told Forbes.com. “This is probably the largest sporting event and possibly even the largest event our city has ever hosted.”

Last year’s NFL Draft was held in Las Vegas. In 2021, Cleveland was the host city for the major event. This year, it will be held at Union Station in Kansas City.

It’s kind of fitting for Kansas City to host this year’s event. The Chiefs are the league’s reigning Super Bowl champions after Patrick Mahomes orchestrated an MVP-level season and guided his team through the postseason.

NFL Sunday Ticket Prices Revealed

Just a few weeks before the NFL heads to Kansas City, YouTube TV announced the prices to subscribe to Sunday Ticket this year. The cost is a little higher than some expected.

Per NFL reporter Ari Meirov, the cost for YouTube TV subscribers comes in at $349 for the season or $249 if you purchase prior to June 6. If you want to bundle with RedZone, the price goes up to $389 or $289 before that June 6 deadline.

For those non-YouTube TV subscribers, it’ll be a tad more expensive.

The price goes up to $449 for NFL Sunday Ticket or $349 if purchased before June 6. The bundle with RedZone rings up at $489 or $389 before the deadline.

Prior to the NFL inking a deal with YouTube TV, Sunday Ticket was exclusively available through DirecTV. The company paid the league $1.5 billion for rights to the package. YouTube was willing to up the offer, though.

In December, The Wall Street Journal reported that YouTube would pay the NFL “roughly” $2 billion for rights to Sunday Ticket. It’s hard to argue with that type of offer. The league obviously took the payday and the rest is history.