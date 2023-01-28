Kansas City Mayor Responds to Cincinnati Mayor Troll Ahead of Bengals vs. Chiefs with Fire

We’ve got some political discourse ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. The mayors of the two cities are exchanging beef on Twitter before the massive showdown.

It all started Friday, when Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval signed an official proclamation requesting Joe Burrow “take a paternity test confirming whether or not he’s (Patrick Mahomes’) father.” Later in the day, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas responded.

“Sorry, y’all. I hear the mayor of Cincinnati has tried to bring some soke that’s weak as hell,” he wrote on Twitter. “Catching up now.”

Patrick’s wife, Brittany, also responded to Pureval’s “proclamation,” calling it, “WEAK & embarrassing.” Lucas also responded to that comment.

“Agreed. No need to respond,” he wrote. “KC’s got class. Cincinnati has Jerry Springer and no rings. See them Sunday.”

This weekend’s game is a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game. The Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sunday’s game is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Mayor of Cincinnati Trolls Kansas City

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval pointed to Joe Burrow’s 3-0 record against Patrick Mahomes in his “official proclamation.” That includes last year’s big win in Kansas City to advance to the Super Bowl.

Pureval also stated the Bengals have “been on a path of destiny, fighting it out to overcome anyone who stands between them [and] a Super Bowl win.” And that Kansas City is named after its neighboring state, “which is, you know, just kind of weird.”

Finally, he coined Sunday, Jan. 29 as “They Gotta Play Us Day.” So, there’s that.

It’s not uncommon for government officials to have a little fun in these major moments for sports teams. Usually, though, it doesn’t include attacks on other teams, players or cities.

We have to admit, it adds a bit of zest and flare to Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. As if there wasn’t enough already.