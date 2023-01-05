Kayvon Thibodeaux Says He Doesn’t Know Who Jeff Saturday Is After Sack Celebration Criticism

Jeff Saturday described Kayvon Thibodeaux’s sack celebration as “tasteless” and “trash.” So how did the rookie linebacker respond to the Colts coach’s comments?

Who is Jeff Saturday asked Thibodeaux. It was like a question on Jeopardy! By Wednesday night, Saturday and Thibodeaux were both trending on NFL Twitter.

Let’s step back and set the scene. Late in the first half in this game between the Colts and Giants, Thibodeaux sacked quarterback Nick Foles. Then Thibodeaux flipped over on his back and made pretend snow angels on the turf. This is why it was a bad look. Foles, the one-time Super Bowl MVP, injured his ribs on the play. He’s already been ruled out of Indianapolis’ season finale against the Houston Texans. That’s too bad. Foles is from Texas and he’d be playing in front of a home crowd. Sam Ehlinger, Foles’ backup and a fellow Austinite, gets the start.

Reporters asked Thibodeaux about the celebration juxtaposed next to Foles, who was writhing on the ground. He first talked about the bigger picture.

“Who’s the gatekeeper on when to do something,” he asked. “Unless we figure out who the gatekeeper is then we can write the rules and establish the narrative. Until you guys are actually in the sport and in that moment, you can’t create a narrative.”

A reporter pointed out that Jeff Saturday set the narrative. And Thibodeaux responded with “I don’t know who (Jeff Saturday) is. … Anybody who comments on it, unless I know who they are, it doesn’t really affect me.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux Wasn’t Finished Talking About His Sack

Kayvon Thibodeaux offered more thoughts on the play.

“They brought me here to be a savage and take over the game,” he said. “Impacting the game is affecting the quarterback. That’s what I’m here to do.”

Saturday is the interim coach of the Colts. And he’s also a former star center for Indy. Most folks now know him from his days on ESPN. Presumably, he heads back to a TV career after the Colts end their season.

At least one ESPN analyst came to Saturday’s defense after hearing Thibodeaux’s comments. And Trey Wingo got folks a tweeting.

“Let me help you out Kayvan,” Wingo tweeted. “He’s a 13 year veteran, Super Bowl 41 Champion, 5 time Pro Bowler and a 4 time All Pro.., who snapped for Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers. All after being undrafted. If you’re lucky you’ll have his career.”

As for Jeff Saturday, he probably was more upset that his Colts line didn’t do more to bow up to Kayvon Thibodeaux.

“We protect our own,” Saturday told reporters as he reverted back to an old-school lineman. “I mean, y’all know me, man. I’ve been here a long time. So, I’m just gonna tread lightly. Obviously, I didn’t like it at all, and that’s where I’ll leave it.”

We’re wondering if Kayvon Thibodeaux still doesn’t know Jeff Saturday.