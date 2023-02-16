Kelly Clarkson Thought Joe Burrow Was a ‘TikTok Rapper’

Kelly Clarkson hosted the NFL Honors this year. There, she made waves because of a joke that took aim at one of the league’s young stars.

During the 12th NFL Honors, Kelly Clarkson joked that she didn’t realize that Joe Burrow was a quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals. She actually thought he was a TikTok rapper based on the way he dresses.

This came shortly after thirsty Joe Burrow videos became incredibly popular on TikTok.

When Kelly Clarkson made the joke, a picture of Joe Burrow appeared on screen with him wearing a Sorry in Advance pink bear shirt with a pink denim jacket in Kansas City ahead of the AFC championship.

Apparently, it was a bad luck outfit because the Bengals lost that game to the Kansas City Chiefs, who went on to win the Super Bowl.

And, to be clear, Kelly Clarkson was pretty clearly joking. She didn’t actually think that Joe Burrow was a TikTok rapper as some have implied.

Joe Burrow on Trash Talk

There was a ton of trash talk between the Bengals and Chiefs ahead of the AFC Championship Game. After, Joe Burrow addressed that trash talk, saying that it’s part of the game and fun.

“I just think that’s what makes football fun,” Burrow said.

“It’s all love at the end of the day. They know the respect that we have for them and I know the respect that they have for us. It’s an intense, emotional game. Things like that are going to happen, but I think that’s why the game is fun.”