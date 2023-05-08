Green Bay Packers rookie defensive end Kenneth Odumegwu still learning football basics

Green Bay Packers rookie Kenneth Odumegwu is very new to the game of football. So new, in fact, that he is still learning the basics of the sport.

The defensive end, who is from Nigeria, signed with the Packers through the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

He is currently going through rookie minicamp in Green Bay after growing up playing soccer and basketball. Learning the basics of football continues to be a work in progress.

“I’m still yet to play an organized game of football, to be honest,” Odumegwu said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “To be honest, football is a brand-new sport to me … I’ve seen it on the media. Like last year, I didn’t know like what was a line of scrimmage. I didn’t know none of that. So, to be honest, we don’t know about American football in Nigeria, so it’s a very new sport to me.”

Odumegwu researched football as he first started playing, but he quickly realized that it’s much easier to learn through actually playing than reading or watching.

“You learning from videos is different from someone telling you, ‘OK, this technique is not good. Yeah, this is how you have to correct this technique.’ So that’s what I’ve been doing,” Odumegwu said. “At the IPP, we had a coach called Jared. He was trying to, ‘OK, this is what you do. Like when you swipe, you go with a rip.’ So yeah, the techniques start to click in.”

Odumegwu was recruited to the game of football by former New York Giants star Osi Umenyiora, who is also from Nigeria.

“He actually assigned me to the d-line position, to d-end,” Odumegwu said. “So I’ve been through camps, from his camp, to the camp in Africa, in Ghana. That was the first NFL camp in Africa. Then from there, I made it to the combine in London.”

Odumegwu eventually joined the International Player Pathway program — also known as IPP.

It was established in 2017 as a way for elite international athletes to get a chance to play in the NFL.

Ahead of the 2023 season, the NFC North and AFC West divisions were chosen at random as divisions to have a player from the IPP program join their teams and be given an opportunity to earn a roster spot.

Odumegwu was assigned to the Packers. Once he knew that he would be going to Green Bay, Odumegwu started researching the area to try to figure out what to expect. He has loved his time in Green Bay thus far.

“I’m very excited to be here. On my social media page, the fans have been very welcoming. Somebody even gave me a nickname on Twitter. … So it’s been good. It’s very welcoming here,” Odumegwu said.

“The moment I got allocated to the Green Bay Packers, I started learning more about the team, and I’m proud to be a part of the team that has the most championships in the history of the NFL. I really want to say a big thank you to the NFL. It’s very good for them to make way for international players. I really appreciate the platform they gave us.”