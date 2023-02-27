Kenny Pickett Admits He Had Little Interaction With Steelers Before Being Drafted

Many believed the Pittsburgh Steelers always had their eyes on quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Technically, they did. He played in the same stadium and facility in college with the Pittsburgh Panthers. But the Steelers hid their cards well throughout the draft process.

Joining the Pat McAfee Show, Pickett explained that he had minimal contact with the team throughout the draft process, even going as far as to say it was the least amount of any team.

“They had like minimum, probably like the least amount of communication with me throughout the process,” stated Pickett. “They kind of said like, they knew what I was about. Coach T, I think he like barely watched my Pro Day when he came over. I think that was kind of like, the smoke screen. It’s funny how it goes, what goes on throughout the process.”

Usually NFL teams are grilling their future franchise quarterback for months. Evidently, the Steelers felt comfortable enough with Pickett to play some poker with other teams. It all worked out in the end.

The Steelers won big, gambling and landing Kenny Pickett. Now their future is set, and they’ll hope to build around him moving forward.

Kenny Pickett Describes What It’s Like Playing For Mike Tomlin

Moreover, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been in the role for 16 seasons and is known for his intensity. Continuing on the Pat McAfee Show, Pickett was asked if he was surprised with how Tomlin is on game days.

“No, it doesn’t surprise me one bit man,” Pickett said. “His positivity and the kind of juice and energy he brings, he’s the same guy every day.”

Mike Tomlin’s resume speaks for itself. He led the Steelers to a Super Bowl victory in 2008 and has never had a losing record.

But you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. Tomlin’s persona is influential, but his proverbs can be receptive at times according to Pickett. Apparently so much so that they’re wagered on amongst Steelers players.

“It’s so funny we always hear him like down the tunnel coming into the locker room. He has his saying and we’ll kind of like wager which one he’s gonna say every game day when he walks in the locker room,” Pickett said.

Outsider’s Kaiden Smith contributed to this article.