Kenny Pickett Discusses His Relationship With Other Steelers Quarterbacks

The Pittsburgh Steelers believe they have their franchise signal caller in Kenny Pickett.

Despite having multiple veterans on the roster, Mike Tomlin decided to roll with the rookie for the majority of the season. They aren’t always welcomed in the NFL by veteran signal callers. Rooks are taking jobs away, after all. But Pickett had a great relationship with the other throwers on the Steelers.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, last year’s first-round selection explained how he got along with fellow Pittsburgh quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

“We got along really well,” revealed the former Pittsburgh star. “Our bond just got stronger as the year went. I couldn’t ask — two guys that really just, week-in and week-out — every time I came off the field, Mitch would have something. Mason would have something. We’d communicate on how we should attack the next series.

“So those two guys, I’m really grateful for how they treated me. Brought me into this team.”

Alas, it’s evident the two veterans had a positive impact on Pickett throughout the season. The rookie grew and improved by leaps and bounds over the season. The Steelers finished 2022 strong, and look poised for a return to the post-season next year.

Regardless of what the future holds for Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, they can take solace in the fact that they’ve helped mold the future of Kenny Pickett and the Steelers.

More on Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

Moreover, Kenny Pickett didn’t put up gaudy numbers for the Steelers in 2022, but the potential is there.

During his time as the lead quarterback, Pickett passed for 2,404 yards and seven touchdowns. Additionally, he added 237 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, providing a much-needed dual-threat ability.

He ended the season strong, bringing the Steelers’ to a 9-8 record. That helped Mike Tomlin keep his record of never having a losing season intact, and almost propelled Pittsburgh to the playoffs.

Next season, Kenny Pickett will be expected to take another step forward. The Steelers have all the confidence in the world, and Pittsburgh believes in their quarterback moving into the future.